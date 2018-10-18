Image copyright Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption About 70 firefighters battled the blaze

About 70 firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a trampoline adventure park on Thursday morning.

Flames engulfed the RedKangaroo attraction in Coventry at 02:00 BST.

Crews have contained the blaze on School Lane, Exhall, with 20 firefighters remaining to damp down the venue which appears, on fire service photos, to be gutted.

The cause is under investigation and no injuries have been reported, the fire service says.

Image copyright Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption RedKangaroo says the business will likely be closed for 6 months

According to its website, RedKangaroo offers family "trampoline experiences" that, in addition to traditional bounce apparatus, include a "bright and bonkers world of gladiator beams" and "ninja warrior courses".

A spokesperson said: "The building will require complete replacement and therefore is likely to be closed for at least six months."

Neil McElvenny, group commander at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The fire has been safely extinguished, however crews remain on site to damp down.

"Investigations into the cause of the fire continue. No injuries have been reported."

Police said the area surrounding the site would be closed for "some time".