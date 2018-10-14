Image caption The withdrawal of the forces from the alliance will be completed by October 2019, West Mercia Police said

A police force will need to build a new partnership with a force and "should talk about" their current alliance an MP has said.

West Mercia Police announced this month its plan to "withdraw from the current strategic alliance" it has with Warwickshire Police.

The five-year partnership had saved more than £35m the Warwickshire force said.

Tory MP Mark Pawsey said police should "think again".

Speaking on the BBC Sunday Politics programme, the MP for Rugby and Bulkington said "I hope the two [forces] will get together and can look forward and if West Mercia want to move away then Warwickshire, as a relatively small force, will need to look for new partners.

Image caption MP for Rugby and Bulkington Mr Pawsey said the forces should "sit down and talk" about their alliance

"That should be the way forward rather than walking away.

"It strikes me as something to sit down and talk about."

West Mercia Police previously said the decision was a bid to provide the public with better value for money.

However, Warwickshire Police said it was "hugely disappointed" by the move.

The forces merged services including firearms and police dog officers, as well as IT, HR and communications, in 2013 saying it would save £30m by 2015.

The forces currently share the same control room and jointly cover a patch of 3,000 square miles.

Previously, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said that the force will be expected to pay reasonable costs as part of its withdrawal.

West Mercia Police hopes that work to split the forces will be completed within about a year.

A West Midlands Police source suggested the move could open the possibility for that force and Warwickshire Police merging in the future.