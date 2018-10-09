Image caption The withdrawal of the forces from the alliance will be completed by October 2019, West Mercia Police said

Two police forces who merged services five years ago are scrapping the union.

West Mercia Police announced it is to "withdraw from the current strategic alliance" it currently has with Warwickshire Police.

It said it was in a bid to provide the public with better value for money.

However, Warwickshire Police said the alliance had saved more than £35m since it came into force and it was "hugely disappointed" by the move.

The forces merged services including firearms and police dog officers as well as IT, HR and communications in 2013 saying it would save £30m by 2015.

Eric Wood, Warwickshire's then Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, described it as "the right thing".

However on Tuesday West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion and the force's Chief Constable Anthony Bangham announced their intention to withdraw from the alliance saying it was to "deliver more effective and efficient services to communities, and ensure the public get better value for money".

Mr Campion said: "This has been a carefully considered decision with communities in mind, and both the Chief Constable and I, are in agreement that this approach will enhance and improve the service moving forward.

Warwickshire Police Chief Constable Martin Jelley, said: "I am surprised and disappointed" by the announcement.

"This is clearly a decision which has been taken solely by West Mercia's PCC and Chief Constable and one which myself and the Warwickshire PCC do not support", he added.

Image caption PCC John Campion said it had been a "carefully considered decision" which "will enhance and improve the service"

The forces currently share the same control room and jointly cover a patch of 3,000 square miles.

Work to split the forces is hoped to be completed by 8 October 2019, West Mercia Police said.