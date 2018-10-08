Image copyright Google Image caption Plans have been outlined for the Coventry Cross to be moved to Ironmonger Square

A landmark which is reportedly the burial place of an infamous murderer could be moved to accommodate a new development.

Mary Ball is thought to be the last person to be publicly hanged in Coventry for poisoning her husband at their home in Nuneaton in 1849.

Researchers believe she was buried beneath, or close to, the Coventry Cross replica on unconsecrated ground.

The city's council said plans for the relocation are "under consideration".

Hayley Ball, great great great grand niece of Mary Ball, said she would be disappointed if the statue was moved to a new home.

She said: "I feel it's my duty to protect her (Mary Ball's) memory."

She added that the family believes she killed her husband out of fear.

"I do believe he (Thomas Ball) was quite awful to Mary and she lived a life of possible fear. Only Mary and Thomas will know that for themselves," she said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Coventry Cross is a replica which has been in its current place since the 1970s

The original Coventry Cross dated back to the 14th Century and was located at the top of Ironmonger Row. It was designed by Coventry sculptor George Wagstaffe,

The second cross was situated in the market area until it was demolished in 1781. The latest replica was build in 1976.

Proposals have been put forward for the cross to move from Cuckoo Lane to Ironmonger Square with the area being redeveloped.

Image caption Hayley Ball who is a descendant of Mary Ball would be 'disappointed' should a restaurant be built where a landmark is

Vincent Hammersley, from the Coventry Society, said Mary Ball was believed to be buried under or within 10ft of the replica statue in Cuckoo Lane.

He said: "I'm speechless. I don't understand why it has to be moved just to make room for coffee tables."