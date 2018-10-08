Image copyright Google Image caption The collision on the M6 involved four vehicles

A man has died and a motorway was closed due to a four-vehicle crash during the early hours of Monday.

Warwickshire Police said the victim was aged in his 40s.

Police were called to the collision on the northbound carriageway of the M6, between junction 2 for Coventry and junction 3.

Both carriageways were closed while emergency services attended the scene, the southbound carriageway has now reopened.

Supt Emma Baston said the closure was likely to cause "significant disruption" and police were working to reopen it as soon as possible.