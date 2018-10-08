Image copyright Google Image caption The man died on Allesley Old Road near the junction with Duke Street

A man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coventry.

It is thought the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was crossing Allesley Old Road in the Earlsdon area of the city when he was hit.

West Midlands Police are unsure if the man was struck by a second car travelling at speed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, near the junction with Duke Street, shortly after police were called at about 19:50 BST on Sunday.

Detectives are trying to find the drivers, or drivers, involved and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "We're still trying to understand exactly what's happened but we understand at least one, possibly two cars, were driving at speed along the road before the impact.

"We're still trying to establish the make of the car or cars involved but it's clear that the offending vehicle would have suffered some front-end damage.

"I would urge any motorists with dash-cam footage who were driving near the area this evening to check their footage to see if they have caught a damaged car on camera; they could hold vital information and I would urge them to make contact."