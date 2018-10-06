Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the junction with Hipswell Highway

A 17-year-old cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Coventry.

Ryan Willoughby-Oakes, a trainee electrician from the city, was killed in Binley Road at 19:30 BST on Friday.

Ryan "suffered a critical head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesman said.

A 36-year-old man driving the Nissan GT-R involved stopped at the scene and is helping police with their inquiries. He has not been arrested, police said.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life while out riding his bike.

"Our specially trained family liaison team are offering his family and loved ones support at this very difficult time."

The road was closed for just over three hours while the scene was examined by officers.

Anyone with information about the crash, which happened near the junction with Hipswell Highway, is asked to call West Midlands Police.