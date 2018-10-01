Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Jim Cunningham MP was fined after dropping a cigarette at Coventry's railway station

An MP has been fined for littering in the city he represents.

Labour member for Coventry South, Jim Cunningham, received the fine "some weeks ago" for dropping a cigarette butt at the city's railway station, a spokesman confirmed.

The spokesman added: "He was rushing for a train, dropped the cigarette and subsequently paid the fine."

The penalty for littering is usually £100, reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks.

Mr Cunningham, who has been an MP for Coventry since 1992, was unavailable for comment.