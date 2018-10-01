A man who died when he fell from a roof in Coventry is no longer believed to be a burglar, police have said.

West Midlands Police officers were called to Robin Hood Road, Willenhall, on Saturday evening to reports of a car colliding with parked cars.

The driver fled the vehicle and climbed on to the roof of a house nearby before falling, the force said.

The man was detained by officers but it said investigations since showed no suggestion of a burglary attempt.

The force said the 31-year-old was held after "calls regarding a confrontation inside the premises", but his medical concerns took priority so he was never formally arrested.

It added: "Following the subsequent review and accounts from the residents, there was no suggestion of him attempting to commit a burglary and so, if he were alive, he would no longer be under investigation on suspicion of burglary."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was dispatched to the scene at 19:37 BST, where the man was found to have "significant injuries" and was anesthetised before being taken to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

He died in hospital on Sunday.

The force made a "mandatory referral" to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has started an independent investigation.

The IOPC said it will be looking at the contact police officers had with the man after their arrival at the scene in Robin Hood Road.