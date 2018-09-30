A suspected burglar died when he fell from a roof, police said.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Robin Hood Road, Willenhall, Coventry, on Saturday evening to reports of a car colliding with parked cars.

The driver fled from the car and climbed on to the roof of a house nearby before falling, the force said.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempt burglary. He was taken to hospital and died on Sunday.

In a statement the force said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has happened."

It added it had made a "mandatory referral" to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which had started an invesigation.