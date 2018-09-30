Coventry & Warwickshire

Suspected burglar dies in Coventry roof fall

  • 30 September 2018

A suspected burglar died when he fell from a roof, police said.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Robin Hood Road, Willenhall, Coventry, on Saturday evening to reports of a car colliding with parked cars.

The driver fled from the car and climbed on to the roof of a house nearby before falling, the force said.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempt burglary. He was taken to hospital and died on Sunday.

In a statement the force said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has happened."

It added it had made a "mandatory referral" to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which had started an invesigation.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites