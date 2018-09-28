M40 in Warwickshire shuts after lorry crash and fire.
A stretch of motorway is set to be closed in both directions throughout the day following a series of crashes.
A lorry fire closed the southbound stretch of the M40 between junctions 15 and 16 in Warwickshire during the early hours.
An hour later, a crash involving three heavy goods vehicles closed the northbound lanes.
One of the incidents resulted in a significant fuel spillage and fire, the Highways Agency said.
Highways England warned the motorway will remain closed between Warwick and Henley-in-Arden "throughout" Friday.
Highways England said no one had been injured in the fire and have begun recover the lorry in the southbound lanes.
Warwickshire Police said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the area completely and follow diversions put in place by Highways England."
Highways England said the closures mean motorists cannot join the M40 from the M42 at junction 3A .
Emergency planning officer for Highways England, Frank Bird said traffic has "overwhelmed" in Henley-in-Arden.
"We're trying to get something open southbound", he said, "but a lot of the lorry's load spilled across the road."
"The hard shoulder and lane one have been so badly burnt that they're going to need to be resurfaced," he said.
Stagecoach Midlands has cancelled some bus services.