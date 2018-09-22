Woman hit by a car in Coventry in critical condition
- 22 September 2018
A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Coventry.
The 22-year-old pedestrian suffered a serious head injury in the crash on Sir Henry Parkes Road, Canley, at 18:15 BST on Friday.
The driver remained at the scene and assisted with inquiries, West Midlands Police said. No arrests have been made.
Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact the force.