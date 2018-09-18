Image copyright @Haroon_Mota/PA Image caption The crash happened in Trinity Street, Coventry, in October 2015

A bus driver who crashed into a shop, killing two people, was driving dangerously when he caused the deaths, a fact-finding trial has found.

The double-decker bus driven by Kailash Chander smashed into a Sainsbury's supermarket in October 2015.

Rowan Fitzgerald, seven, and Dora Hancox, 76, died when the bus crashed in Trinity Street, Coventry.

Mr Chander, 80, from Leamington Spa, was judged unfit to plead or stand trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The former town mayor was diagnosed with dementia after the crash.

Passenger Casper Mudenha told the court on Wednesday it felt like "the bus was out of control".

Mr Mudenha said: "I was focusing on saving myself and holding as tight as I could to the rails."

Judge Paul Farrer QC told the jury to "put emotion to one side" when deciding whether Mr Chander's driving was dangerous or careless.

Rowan, a primary school pupil from Leamington, died of a head injury. He had been sitting at the front of the upper deck at the time of the crash on 3 October 2015.

Ms Hancox, from Nuneaton, was a pedestrian and was struck by the bus and a falling lamppost.

Mr Chander may face a supervision order at a further hearing due to take place in November.

Bus company Midland Red South, which has pleaded guilty to health and safety law breaches, faces an unlimited fine and will be sentenced later.