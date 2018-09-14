Image copyright Google Image caption Royal Mail said it will resume deliveries to the flats when it is safe

Royal Mail has stopped delivering to 50 addresses in one street, over claims a postman was threatened by a member of the public.

Residents in a block of flats in Smithfield Place, Nuneaton, have not had their post delivered for four days.

They must now collect their mail from a delivery office one mile away.

Royal Mail apologised and said the safety of its staff was of "paramount importance". It added it would not resume deliveries until it was safe.

The company claims a postman was threatened whilst delivering to Mercian Court on September 8. It said a person was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

According to the Coventry Telegraph, a resident saw a postman being threatened with a knife.

Warwickshire Police said it could not find any record of the alleged incident.

Image caption Residents have to collect their mail from a delivery office until further notice

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: "The safety of our people is of paramount importance to Royal Mail so regrettably we have had to suspend deliveries to the flats, until we can ensure that it is safe to deliver to these addresses.

"We apologise to affected customers and have informed them how they can continue to receive their mail in the meantime."

Last year Royal Mail stopped delivering post to a Welsh street after staff were "threatened and intimidated".