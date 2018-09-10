Coventry & Warwickshire

Murder arrest over death of The Specials star's grandson

  • 10 September 2018
Fidel Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Neville Staple's grandson Fidel Glasgow died after being stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the death of the grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple.

Fidel Glasgow, 21, died after being stabbed outside Club M in Coventry on 1 September. He was the son of Mr Staple's daughter, Melanie.

A 23-year-old Coventry man was arrested earlier and is being questioned. Police are appealing for witnesses.

One man has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Midlands Live: 'Rough sex' claim man guilty of murder; Serial 'cash for crash' fraudster jailed

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites