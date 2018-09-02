Coventry & Warwickshire

Boy Tasered by police in Coventry suffers cardiac arrest

  • 2 September 2018
Prior Deram Walk, Canley, Coventry Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The disturbance happened in Prior Deram Walk, Canley, Coventry just after BST 21:30pm on Saturday

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after going into cardiac arrest when he was Tasered by police.

He was part of a group involved in a disturbance in Prior Deram Walk, Canley, Coventry, just after 21:30 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

Police Tasered the teenager in a bid to detain him, but he went into cardiac arrest and needed CPR. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Four other teenagers were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The teenagers, three aged 17 and a 13-year-old, were also held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after the incident.

Two police officers also received minor injuries which did not need hospital treatment and a police car windscreen was also smashed.

The force said the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites