Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Stoney Stanton Road in Coventry

Police have criticised the "disgusting" actions of bystanders who filmed an officer who was knocked off his bike instead of helping the rider.

The officer was pursuing a stolen bike in Coventry when he was knocked over on Stoney Stanton Road.

The officer was taken to hospital but discharged with "bumps, bruises and a bit of shock".

West Midlands Police Road Harm Reduction Team tweeted it was "not what any of us come into work for".

"Very disappointed to report that when one of our team was knocked off his bike while pursuing a stolen bike the first thing people thought to do was to record the incident on their mobile phones rather than help the rider," the team posted on Twitter.

Very disappointed to report that when one of our team was knocked off his bike while pursuing a stolen bike the first thing that people thought to do was to record the incident on their mobile phones rather than help the rider. Luckily we were close! Any info via 101 please... — West Midlands Police Road Harm Reduction Team (@WMPRHRT) August 29, 2018

The Tweet had been shared nearly 100 times and received support from a number of users, including other branches of the West Midlands force.

The Force Contact team branded it "absolutely disgusting behaviour", adding: "For those filming our injured colleague, the difference between us and you is if you ever need our help in future, we still respond."