Image caption Aimee Challenor was running to become the deputy leader of the Green Party

A Green Party member has pulled out of the race to be the party's deputy leader, after her father was jailed for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

David Challenor, 50, who has been sentenced to 22 years in jail, had been an election agent for Aimee Challenor at the last general election.

In a statement Ms Challenor, a transgender activist, apologised and said she did not know about his crimes.

The Green Party said it has launched a full investigation.

Ms Challenor, 20, who is a member of the Green Party in Coventry, said she was disgusted with her father's behaviour, and did not know the full details of his crimes until recently.

Her father, of Charterhouse Road, Coventry, was convicted by a jury of 23 counts of child sex offences at Warwick Crown Court and sentenced last week.

The Green Party said it had not been aware of Challenor's arrest, and "apologised unreservedly" for the fact he was as an election agent for his daughter in the general election and local elections in May.

Ms Challenor, the Greens' equalities spokeswoman, said "there were sustained periods" where she did not live in the family home.

She added: "On reflection, I can understand that it was unacceptable for me to appoint my dad as my election agent when he had been arrested.

"I can now understand the potential risks of that decision. For that I am sorry."

In a statement the Green Party said: "A full investigation into how this was able to happen is taking place.

"His membership was terminated with immediate effect as soon as the information was brought to the attention of decision makers."