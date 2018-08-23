Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police believe John Robbins' disappearance is linked to the death of another man

Detectives believe a man missing for five months may have been tortured and murdered.

John Robbins, 33, went missing from the Tile Hill area of Coventry and has not been seen since 21 March.

Police think he may also have been kidnapped. A body has never been found.

Officers believe his disappearance is related to the killing of Daniel Shaw who was found with gunshot wounds in Tile Hill on 25 March and died at the scene.

Police are treating his death as murder.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Daniel Shaw was found with gunshot injuries on 25 March

The West Midlands force previously said it was "very concerned" as Mr Robbins' disappearance was "very out of character".

Two people were arrested in connection with Mr Shaw's death.