Image copyright @wmasshargreaves Image caption Two men were brought down from the top of the cathedral

Two men had to be rescued after they scaled Coventry Cathedral while "drunk", police said.

They were arrested on suspicion of trespass after they were brought back down to safety on Sunday.

West Midlands Police were called at 22:50 BST and later thanked other emergency services who helped return the men "back to earth" after their "late night drunken climbing spree".

The two men were "safely returned uninjured into the arms of the police".

A spokeswoman for Coventry Cathedral said it "takes security very seriously. We are currently talking to the police and in light of last night's events will be reviewing our security procedures."

Image copyright @StMichaelsWMP Image caption West Midlands Ambulance, Fire and Police were all in attendance

