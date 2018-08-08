Man seriously injured in Baxterley microlight crash
A pilot was seriously injured when a microlight crashed into a field.
The aircraft, which was carrying one man, crashed in fields at Charity Farm in Baxterley near Atherstone, Warwickshire, on Tuesday evening.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot had to be cut free after the craft flew into a fence and flipped over.
The middle-aged man was airlifted to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The police force said the man suffered serious injuries to his arms, legs and head.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called to the scene and airlifted him to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.