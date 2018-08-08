Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The plane came down in Charity Farm in Baxterley, Warwickshire just before 18:37 BST on Tuesday

A pilot was seriously injured when a microlight crashed into a field.

The aircraft, which was carrying one man, crashed in fields at Charity Farm in Baxterley near Atherstone, Warwickshire, on Tuesday evening.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot had to be cut free after the craft flew into a fence and flipped over.

The middle-aged man was airlifted to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The police force said the man suffered serious injuries to his arms, legs and head.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called to the scene and airlifted him to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.