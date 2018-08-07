Image copyright Warwickshire Police/Family Handout Image caption Luke Murphy died after disappearing at Blue Pool near Bishops Itchington last month

Swimmers are continuing to use a disused quarry where a teenager died, police have said.

Two people were caught at the Blue Pool near Bishops Itchington over the weekend, Warwickshire Police said.

When the pair were approached, the force said, one "refused to stop even after officers warned him of the dangers".

Luke Murphy, 17, is believed to have drowned after disappearing at the Blue Pool on 26 July.

The fire service said open water swimming has "hidden dangers".

Tim Sargent of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said swimming in open water can be a "recipe for disaster".

Chief Insp Neil Harrison from Warwickshire Police, added that "even strong swimmers are still susceptible to dangers".

A coroner at a pre-inquest hearing said the provisional cause of Mr Murphy's death was asphyxiation consistent with drowning.

He had suffered a head injury either upon or after entering the water, the court heard.

The inquest has been adjourned until November.

Warwickshire county councillor Andy Crump said parents should help children and teenagers to "understand the risks involved" in open water swimming.