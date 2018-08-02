Image copyright Warwickshire Police/Family Handout Image caption Luke Murphy's parents have said they are "proud to have called him [their] son"

Tributes have been paid to a "bright and kind" teenager who died while swimming at a disused quarry.

Luke Murphy, who was 17 and from Daventry, disappeared at Blue Pool, near Bishops Itchington, Warwickshire, at about 18:20 BST on Thursday 26 July. His body was found a day later.

Mr Murphy's family said he was "kind, bright and loving" and "brought happiness to everyone that knew him".

His parents said they were "proud to have called him [their] son".

At a pre-inquest hearing at Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington Spa on Thursday, senior coroner Sean McGovern said the provisional cause of Mr Murphy's death was asphyxiation consistent with drowning.

The court heard the teenager had suffered a head injury caused by hitting something as he went into the water or in the water.

Image copyright PAUL EVANS Image caption Luke Murphy's body was found at the disused quarry the morning after he went missing

The inquest has been adjourned until November.

Firefighters and water rescue crews were involved in the search and found Mr Murphy's body at about 10:50 BST on Friday 27 July.

Previously, Insp Rupert Atkinson, said: "The family are being supported by specially trained officers and we would ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time."