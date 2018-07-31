Image copyright Google Image caption The 21-year-old cyclist was hit by a dark BMW SUV which left the scene on on Avon Street, Coventry

A man has died after being hit by an SUV while he was riding an electric bike.

The 21-year-old suffered serious injuries in the collision on Avon Street in Coventry at 22:00 BST on Friday.

West Midlands Police said the man, from Coventry, died in hospital on Sunday.

Officers are trying to trace the occupants of the dark BMW SUV involved in the incident, which failed to stop at the scene.

Det Cons Jo Wright said the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision should come forward.

The man's family are receiving support from family liaison officers, she added.