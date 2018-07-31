A 26-year-old man has been arrested following a number of reports about a moped driver exposing himself to young girls, police said.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in the Stoke area of Coventry.

West Midlands Police said they arrested the man on suspicion of inciting a child to commit a sexual act on Tuesday morning.

He has been bailed while the force continues to investigate.

Det Insp Joe Davenport said: "We are appealing for anyone with information about these incidents, or victims who have been exposed to and not yet contacted police, to get in touch with us."