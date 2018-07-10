Image copyright PA Image caption Alfie's mother Hannah Deacon met the prime minister last month when she handed over a petition

The mother of a boy with epilepsy has legally brought medicinal cannabis oil through the UK border after being given a special licence by the government.

Alfie Dingley, six, of Warwickshire, has a very rare form of the illness that causes up to 150 seizures a month.

His mother Hannah Deacon said: "Today, for the first time ever in this country we have brought back THC oil through the airport legally, which is amazing."

She was allowed through London City Airport with the oil from Amsterdam.

Last month Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would issue Ms Deacon a licence for the banned substance in a move expected to pave the way for reforms on its medicinal use.

She had urged the home secretary to intervene in her son's case after Billy Caldwell, 12, was granted a limited licence for the drug to be administered to him in hospital.

Ms Deacon, of Kenilworth, said at the airport: "It (the medication) is very, very important for him to have a normal happy life so it's a momentous occasion for us, his whole family and for him most importantly."

Alfie's family previously said his condition improved after using the oil in the Netherlands - where it is legal - and had given a petition to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mrs May said in June she wanted the Home Office to look at the family's application quickly.