Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address on Binswood Street on Monday afternoon

Two women found dead at a house in Leamington Spa have been named by police.

They are Lydia Gifford, 38, and Nina Busch, 55, but how they died is still unknown and more test results are due, Warwickshire Police said.

They were found in a house on Binswood Street at 14:00 BST on 26 June.

The force said it believes the incident was "contained to the property" and is not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.

Police are urging members of the public who may have communicated with them between Friday 22 and Sunday 24 June to come forward.

A force spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with the families at this difficult time and I would ask for their privacy to be respected."