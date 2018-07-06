Image caption The shooting happened in the early hours of Friday, where a man in his 20s was seriously injured

Two men and a woman have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot.

The victim, in his late 20s, is in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in Bull Street, Nuneaton, during the early hours last Fridaty.

Sami Alshalaly, 22, from Birmingham, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Leaei Tallis Farndon, 26, of Nuneaton, and Dean Clarke, 37, of Bedworth, were also charged with attempted murder.

Warwickshire Police said the men were arrested on Tuesday as part of a pre-arranged operation.

The female defendant was arrested the following day.

The trio have been remanded into custody after appearing at Leamington Magistrates Court.

Alshalaly of Shawbury Grove, Farndon of Marston Lane, and Clarke of The Leys, will appear at Warwick Crown Court on 2 August.