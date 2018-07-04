Image copyright Google Image caption A man, 26, has been arrested over the death of a 38-year-old pedestrian who was fatally injured on Barras Lane, Coventry

A man has handed himself in to police after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run.

The 38-year-old victim died in hospital after he was struck by a Chevrolet Captiva in Barras Lane, Coventry, during the early hours of Tuesday.

The car had been stolen in a knifepoint carjacking on Gordon Street just minutes before the tragic collision.

A local man, 26, is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and robbery.

West Midlands Police said the car failed to stop at the scene and was abandoned after crashing on Radford Circle moments later.

A large knife was discovered in the footwell of the car and both have been forensically examined, police said.

Police believe there were two men inside the Captiva at the time of the collision.

The victim of the carjacking suffered minor injuries.

Inspector Steve Radford, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our investigation remains on-going and we will be interviewing the man in custody today.

"We believe that two men ran from the vehicle, so we are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward."