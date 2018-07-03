Image copyright Google Image caption The 38-year-old man was hit in Barras Lane, Coventry

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a stolen car in Coventry.

West Midlands Police said a 38-year-old man was hit by a Chevrolet Captiva in Barras Lane at 00:30 BST on Tuesday. He later died in hospital.

The force said the car had been stolen at knifepoint on Gordon Street by two men, just minutes earlier.

They fled the scene of the crash on foot, leaving a large knife in the footwell. The car has been recovered for forensic examination, police said.

Det Sgt Alan Hands from West Midlands Police has appealed for information and said: "This is a deeply tragic set of circumstances where the theft of a car has led to the death of an innocent man who was simply making his way home."