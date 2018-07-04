Image caption The council says it hopes to preserve the airfield for "aviation purposes"

A move to protect a Warwickshire airfield is a step closer after a council stated its intention to buy it.

Stratford District Council wants to protect Wellesbourne Airfield, which has been earmarked as a site for new homes, as a working airfield.

The authority is due to start negotiations with Littler Investments Limited with a view to compulsory purchasing the ex-RAF base.

Directors of the company have been contacted for comment by the BBC.

The council has also requested that on-site businesses be given temporary tenancies to preserve the livelihood of the 104 employees - 44 full-time and 60 part-time.

Owners have until 11 July to respond to the council's request or compulsory purchase order proceedings will begin.

'Preserved for aviation'

This is the first stage of the CPO process to give Littler Investments Limited the opportunity to engage with the district council with a voluntary sale of the 77-year-old airfield.

Stratford District Council leader Councillor Tony Jefferson said the site had been included in its core strategy plan up to 2031.

"Wellesbourne Airfield is an important facility within Stratford-on-Avon district," he said. "There is a clear policy position that the site be preserved for aviation purposes."

Councillor Jefferson added that the actions of Littler Investments Limited in terminating the leases of businesses operating on the site and their plans to demolish buildings was in direct opposition to the council's policy.