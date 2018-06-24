Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Croft Pool at about 12:30 BST on Saturday

A man has been arrested over the death of a man in Warwickshire.

Officers said they were called to Croft Pool in Bedworth at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.

Warwickshire Police later tweeted that a 27-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death and was in custody. It is not known how the victim died.

A spokesman said inquiries are ongoing and and anyone with information should contact police.