Man arrested over unexplained death in Bedworth
- 24 June 2018
A man has been arrested over the death of a man in Warwickshire.
Officers said they were called to Croft Pool in Bedworth at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.
Warwickshire Police later tweeted that a 27-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death and was in custody. It is not known how the victim died.
A spokesman said inquiries are ongoing and and anyone with information should contact police.
Police remain at Croft Pool in Bedworth following the death of a man earlier today. A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident is currently in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 185 of 23 June.— Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) June 23, 2018
