Coventry & Warwickshire

'Knife held to baby's throat' in Coventry robbery

  • 20 June 2018
Police generic
Image caption The pair were arrested by armed police on Monday evening

Two men are alleged to have held a knife to a baby's throat during a robbery at a home in Coventry.

Joshua Juggan, 24, and Malik Ragnatt, 21, both from London, have been charged in connection with the raid, West Midlands Police said.

They are accused of robbing a house in Cheswick Close in the Stoke area of Coventry on Monday morning.

They took cash and jewellery after threatening the residents with a craft knife, the force said.

Two children, aged three and 10 months, were in the house at the time along with two women but no-one was hurt.

The pair were arrested by armed police on the M40 at 19:50 BST on the same day.

Mr Juggan, from Alvey Street, Southwark, and Mr Ragnatt from Bensham Lane, Croydon, are due to appear before magistrates in Coventry later, charged with robbery.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites