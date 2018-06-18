Image caption It has not yet been established what caused the wall to collapse, police said

A man has died in an "industrial incident" after a wall collapsed, police have said.

Building work was being carried out at an address in Rugby Lane, Stretton-on-Dunsmore, Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said they were called at 15:50 BST to the address where "for reasons yet to be established a wall collapsed".

The man, in his late 40s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance and later died.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed and police will remain at the scene overnight.