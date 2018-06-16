Fire crews remain at Ryton-on-Dunsmore scrap metal blaze
Crews are tackling "seats of fire" at the site of a huge scrap metal blaze.
Firefighters in five appliances are at the metal recycling centre, White's of Coventry, near Ryton-on-Dunsmore.
The fire service expected to be there for at least the rest of Saturday with Environmental Agency officers who were checking the River Avon for pollutants.
Some 70 firefighters tackled the blaze at its peak on Friday afternoon and Coventry Airport was closed for about an hour by the smoke.
A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said its response was "scaling back bit by bit", but the incident close to the A45 was ongoing.
The cause of the fire is set to be investigated once it is over, she said.
The Warwickshire firefighters were helped by West Midlands Fire Service and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.