Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Environment Agency officers are monitoring the River Avon near the site for pollution

Crews are tackling "seats of fire" at the site of a huge scrap metal blaze.

Firefighters in five appliances are at the metal recycling centre, White's of Coventry, near Ryton-on-Dunsmore.

The fire service expected to be there for at least the rest of Saturday with Environmental Agency officers who were checking the River Avon for pollutants.

Some 70 firefighters tackled the blaze at its peak on Friday afternoon and Coventry Airport was closed for about an hour by the smoke.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Firefighters tackle scrap yard blaze

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said its response was "scaling back bit by bit", but the incident close to the A45 was ongoing.

The cause of the fire is set to be investigated once it is over, she said.

Image copyright Twitter

The Warwickshire firefighters were helped by West Midlands Fire Service and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.