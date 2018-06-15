Huge scrap metal fire shuts Coventry Airport
A huge fire has broken out at a metal recycling company in Warwickshire, forcing Coventry Airport to close.
Scrap metal is burning at White's of Coventry, close to the A45, near Ryton-on-Dunsmore.
More than 40 firefighters and 12 appliances are at the scene. The plumes of smoke are visible for miles around.
Drivers in the area are also being warned to take extra care due to the thick smoke coming from the recycling centre.
Residents near the site are being advised to close their windows and doors.
Luke Connelly saw the fire from his car and pulled over.
He said it looked like a "tanker had gone up".
"It is a big fire and it is about 300 yards from the road," he added.
"It doesn't look like it is going to be out any time soon, to be honest, it is quite ablaze."
The Environment Agency said staff were at the scene to check for any impact on the surrounding countryside.