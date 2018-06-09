Hundreds turn out for Coventry Pride
- 9 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of people have turned out for this year's Coventry Pride.
Visitors to the two-day event enjoyed live music, community stalls and information about health and wellbeing.
This year's theme is Be You, which aims to encourage people to be themselves and celebrate the city's diverse community.
Pride is taking place in University Square, Priory Street, next to Coventry Cathedral, with additional events in Broadgate.