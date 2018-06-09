Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police officers were among those to get into the festival spirit

Hundreds of people have turned out for this year's Coventry Pride.

Visitors to the two-day event enjoyed live music, community stalls and information about health and wellbeing.

This year's theme is Be You, which aims to encourage people to be themselves and celebrate the city's diverse community.

Pride is taking place in University Square, Priory Street, next to Coventry Cathedral, with additional events in Broadgate.

Image caption Members of the Prism Youth Group were out in force

Image caption This year's event encouraged people to celebrate diversity in the city

Image caption Revellers turned out in colourful outfits for the event

Image caption The event features live entertainment over the weekend