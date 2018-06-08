Coventry & Warwickshire

Teenager dies after being hit by car in Nuneaton

  • 8 June 2018
The Crows Nest Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was hit by a car in the Crows Nest pub car park, police said

A 19-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Nuneaton.

The pedestrian was struck by a blue Ford Fiesta at 21:40 BST on 3 June, in the car park of The Crows Nest in Crowhill Road.

He died in hospital after suffering serious injuries, Warwickshire Police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Bedworth was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward, using the 101 number.

