Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption MacLachlan Sim was also given a 20-year restraining order

A man pushed a woman out of a fourth floor window leaving her with injuries to her feet, legs and head.

Ian MacLachlan Sim was found next to his 23-year-old victim in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, a court heard.

He pushed the woman out of the window following an argument leaving her with life-changing injuries which police described as "a miracle they were not more serious".

He was found guilty of attempted murder and jailed for 16 years.

The attack took place in October 2016 in Fallow Hill, Lillington.

MacLachlan Sim, of Eden Court, Lillington, was also told he would serve a further four-years on licence and given a 20-year restraining order.

Police Staff Investigator Roger Hazlewood said after the sentencing: "When the officers arrived at the scene they were confronted with a seriously injured woman and several drunken people being abusive."

He said officers administered "vital first aid" after forcing entry through a locked gate.

"While the victim's injuries were extremely serious, given the distance she fell it is a miracle they weren't more serious. She continues to recover more than 18 months after the incident," he said.