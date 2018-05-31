Image copyright AFP Image caption Casper Platt-May, two, and his brother Corey, six, were on a family trip when they were hit by a car

The father of two boys killed in a hit-and-run crash was found dead on the day he was due to return home from holiday, an inquest heard.

Reece Platt-May, 30, died in a hotel in Kavos, on the Greek island of Corfu, on 17 May.

His sons, Casper, two, and Corey, six, were killed by a speeding driver as they crossed a road in February.

Coventry assistant coroner Simon Charlton said Mr Platt-May's cause of death was hanging.

The court was told how his body was found in the early hours of the morning.

The inquest, which was opened at Coventry Council House, heard Mr Platt-May was holidaying with a friend at the time.

Det Sgt Catherine Bowler of West Midlands Police said: "It was the day he was due to return from holiday."

Image copyright PA Image caption Reece Platt-May said after his sons' deaths the family was "plodding along"

Mr Platt-May's family contacted the police after the friend he was holidaying with called them, the court heard.

After his sons' deaths, Mr Platt-May had said the family was "plodding along" and "coping".

Last month Robert Brown, 53, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for nine years.

On Wednesday, the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under its unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Robert Brown and Gwendoline Harrison showed no emotion as they were sentenced

Gwendoline Harrison, 42, of Triumph Close, Wyken, who was a passenger in the car, was also sentenced to six months' imprisonment.

She admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest and trying to leave the scene.

A fundraising page set up a week ago that hopes to raise £6,000 towards funeral costs has reached a total of more than £1,700.

The inquest was adjourned and the coroner said a full hearing date will be fixed once reports from the family, GP and police in Corfu had been received.