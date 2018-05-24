Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anthony Potts, 49 and Nathan Potts, 26, are yet to be sentenced for their offences but were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday

A father and son have been convicted of "systematic and horrifying child sexual abuse" which spanned more than 30 years.

Anthony Potts, 49, and son Nathan, 26, were found guilty of cruelty, sexual assault and the rape of children aged between two and 15 years old.

The pair, from Coventry, were convicted after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police described the case as "one of the worst" it had seen.

Both men are yet to be sentenced for their offences.

Two further defendants, Julie Potts, 60, and Keith Potts, 67, were each convicted of two counts of cruelty to children at the same hearing.

The charges in full were:

Anthony Potts, 49, of Milverton Road, Coventry - 13 counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, nine counts of inciting a child to perform a sexual act and cruelty, all against children

Nathan Potts, 26, of Burnaby Road, Coventry - Two counts of rape of a child, four counts of sexual assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sex with another adult

Keith Potts, 67, of Burnaby Road - Two counts of cruelty to a child

Julie Potts, 60, of Burnaby Road - Two counts of cruelty to a child

Three further defendants pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the following:

Joanna Hoye, 42, of Hartshill Rd, Shard End, Birmingham - One count of neglect

Elaine Potts, 50, of Milverton Road - One count of neglect

Joshua Potts, 25, of of Holyhead Road, Coventry - pleaded guilty to four out of seven sexual assault charges, and three out of five rape charges. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of inciting a female child into sexual activity

Two 17-year-old boys also on trial were found not guilty of multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a 52-year-old woman on trial for aiding and abetting sexual offences. Prosecutors will decide whether she will be re-tried.

Det Ch Insp Jo Floyd, said following the trial: "This is one of the worst cases of systematic and horrifying child sexual abuse that I have ever seen and I am pleased that the jury have found the defendants guilty."

A serious case review into safeguarding procedures is now underway by the Local Safeguarding Children Board (LSCB).

