Image copyright Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Image caption Rob Tromans was questioned by police over an alleged assault

A Conservative councillor and former deputy police and crime commissioner under investigation for an alleged assault has stepped down.

Rob Tromans resigned as Warwickshire's deputy PCC in April, citing "personal reasons", and won a seat in last week's council elections.

He was questioned by police over an alleged assault on 22 March.

The Conservative Party said he has now had the party whip removed pending the results of the investigation.

Image caption Cllr Troman (pictured at the back) was elected to St Nicholas Ward in Nuneaton

Mr Tromans has not been arrested or charged over the incident, which allegedly happened in Nuneaton's Justice Walk Car Park, and has been asked for a comment.

He secured the St Nicolas ward for the Conservatives with 1,392 votes during last week's elections.

Staffordshire Police said it was asked by the Warwickshire force to investigate a report of an assault, and a 49-year-old man from the town had been voluntarily interviewed.

A statement from the office of the PCC said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the status of any police investigations against any individual.