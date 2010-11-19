A police officer was assaulted as a fight broke out amongst a large group of males in Stratford-upon-Avon, police said.

Warwickshire Police were called to Greenhill Street during the early hours of Thursday after the disorder outside the Chicago Rock Cafe.

A 17-year-old, from Worcestershire, was later charged with assaulting a police officer.

The officer was not seriously hurt. Police are appealing for witnesses.