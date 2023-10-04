Boat users in Isles of Scilly asked to hand in old flares
- Published
Boat users in the Isles of Scilly are being asked to hand in their out-of-date marine flares.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it had worked with partners to arrange a flare amnesty.
People are asked to go to a pre-arranged point and hand in their items to a Royal Navy bomb disposal team.
The police said there had been "community concern" on the islands "regarding out-of-date flares and the safe disposal of them".
On Wednesday, the team will be at the Higher Town Quay on St Martin's between 09:30 and 10:30 BST.
They will then be at St Agnes Quay for an hour from 13:00.
On Thursday, St Mary's residents will have their chance to hand in expired flares at Deep Point between 09:00 and 13:00.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.