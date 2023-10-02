Child respite charity sees rise in mental health referrals
A charity that provides respite breaks for young people says it has seen an increase in mental health referrals since the Covid pandemic.
Go Beyond supports children who have been bereaved, abused or bullied and provides a week-long break at its sites in Cornwall and Derbyshire.
It also offers breaks to children who live in poverty or are carers.
Centre manager Sharon Retallick said: "The volume has increased massively since Covid."
The charity said data it collected during 2022 showed professionals referring children to its services were more frequently doing so as a result of mental health issues - including low mood and depression, loneliness and social and general anxiety.
Ms Retallick said there had been a significant rise in mental health referrals in recent years.
"We are seeing more referrals come through for anxiety and mental health issues post-Covid," she said.
"Currently we run two weeks on, one week off and I think in the years to come that will change so we will be running continuously throughout the year."
Over the past 30 years the charity has given free breaks to more than 20,000 children.
Michele Farmer, CEO for Go Beyond, said: "Our data demonstrates how even a short break away from daily worries and concerns can improve resilience... and give children a sense of hope, showing they are a vital opportunity for young people, especially those facing serious challenges in their lives at home.
"Our concern now is that children who haven't, or won't, be able to have that vital break away from home during the winter months will face increasing pressures at what is already a very vulnerable time for their mental wellbeing."