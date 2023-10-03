Man creates rock sculpture in Cornwall while wife shops
A man created an intricate rock sculpture on a Cornish beach in an hour while his wife was in the supermarket shopping.
Harry Maddox, from Bodmin, said he visited different beaches each week and used rocks he found to make sculptures.
He always dismantles his artwork before leaving the beach so no trace is left, but takes photos of his work.
Unimpressed by his own work, he said: "My personal view is that it looks cluttered and untidy."
He added: "My wife doesn't drive, so on a Wednesday I take her to do her shopping in St Austell.
"This gives me an hour to head to a beach to create.
"The choice of beach depends on the tide and weather. It was a little breezy that day so I decided on Porthpean.
"The first part of the structure, the Moongate, went together really easy in 30 minutes, so I then kept adding until it was time for me to leave.
"The things I create are really unstable and would do a fair bit of damage if they fell on anyone.
"I am also not a fan of these things left on beaches.
"In reality, the art I create is just the photograph, so I take pictures as I go and before leaving I dismantle.
"I then head back to pick the wife up."
Comments on the Rocks Up Facebook page, which shows the sculpture, included "spectacular", "awesome" and "epic".
Mr Maddox named the structure after his niece Leanne.