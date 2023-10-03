Judi Dench meets seal at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary
Dame Judi Dench has met a seal named after her which was brought to a rescue sanctuary on the day she visited.
The grey seal was admitted to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary's hospital on Friday after being found dehydrated and with several wounds on Millook Haven Beach.
The Oscar-winning actress was visiting the centre in Gweek on the same day with her family.
Staff said it was "like fate" as the new naming theme for 2023 was actors.
While known for roles in films, including the James Bond franchise and Mrs Brown, the sanctuary said Dame Judi was also a keen animal lover, with a historic soft spot for sanctuaries and wildlife centres.
Leanne Attwood, the sanctuary's fundraising manager, said: "It was like fate. It just so happened that, as Dame Judi and her family explored the sanctuary, this pup was admitted to our seal hospital.
"With our actors and actresses naming theme this season, we knew we just had to name her after Judi Dench, who was already on our list of name ideas."
Ms Attwood said that the actress was "an absolute delight" and "so gracious about the naming".
She said Dame Judi was "excited to meet the pup" and tour the facilities.
Staff are nursing the pup back to full health in the hope of successfully releasing her back to the wild "as soon as possible".
They said they wanted to reiterate the public message not to disturb any seal pups at this time of year, and to keep dogs on leads and children away.
Anyone concerned about a possible stranded seal is urged to call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546, or the Cornish Seal Sanctuary on 01326 221361.