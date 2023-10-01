Two held over Newquay attempted murder after woman knifed
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman in her 40s suffered multiple stab wounds in Newquay.
Police were called to reports of a serious assault in a property on Henver Road at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 41-year-old man and a woman of 47 were arrested and remain in police custody.
Police confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident, and a scene guard will remain in place.
Increased police presence will be seen until tomorrow for reassurance and to carry out inquiries.
The force has also asked anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.
