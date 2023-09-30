Summer dog bans lifted from Cornwall beaches
Summer restrictions banning dogs from a number of Cornwall's beaches have been lifted.
Cornwall Council's Public Spaces Protection Order was introduced on 14 April, and saw an annual ban on some beaches begin on 1 July.
Restrictions for beaches are split into three schedules, with some partially lifted in August, before being fully removed on Saturday.
Some beaches have all-year-round bans.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the following beaches have now been made accessible:
- Carbis Bay Beach
- Crackington Haven, Bude
- Crooklets Beach, Bude
- Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth
- Polzeath Beach
- Porthmeor Beach, St Ives
- Porthminster Beach, St Ives
- Porthtowan Beach
- Sennen Beach
- Trevone Beach, Padstow
- Widemouth Beach, Bude
Restrictions saying dogs must remain on leads are also lifted at Summerleaze beach on Saturday, and at Polruan Beach on Sunday .
'A very good year'
Kevin Brader, community protection team manager at Cornwall Council has overseen the the enforcement of the restrictions this summer.
"We've seen a high degree of compliance from the public. Dog owners have done their research in advance before going out for a walk."
He said: "We've been well supported by parish councils who have used their own enforcement officers, too. For me, it's been a very good year."
Cornwall Council's website has more information on the beaches available to dog walkers.
