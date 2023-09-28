'Boil water' warning notice lifted for Truro
People in about 600 homes in Cornwall have been told they no longer need to boil their water before drinking it.
South West Water (SWW) said tests in Truro have come back clear, after concerns were raised of an "issue" at a local water treatment works.
The company issued a warning on Monday for affected residents to boil their water but lifted it on Thursday afternoon.
SWW said the warning was a "precautionary measure".
